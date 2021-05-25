Edge and other WWE stars advertised for SmackDown on the road

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to make his WWE return this summer.

A new WWE website advertisement for the July 16 SmackDown on FOX episode from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas lists Edge, Sasha Banks, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and Big E.

The July 16 SmackDown show will mark WWE’s return to touring with fans in attendance, the first city of a 25-stop tour.

Edge has not been seen since appearing at WrestleMania 37 in the Triple Threat that saw Reigns retain over Edge and Daniel Bryan. Banks has not wrestled since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Belair at WrestleMania 37. There is no word on if they will be brought back to TV before the July 16 SmackDown show.

For what it’s worth, Superstars advertised for the July 18 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX are Reigns, Belair, Banks, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Charlotte Flair. Superstars listed for the July 19 RAW on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX are Lashley, Ripley, McIntyre, Kingston, Flair, Riddle, and Randy Orton.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s return to touring. You can click here for announced details on the 25-city tour, which will wrap on Monday, September 6, Labor Day.