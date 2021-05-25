Adnan Virk comments on WWE departure

Adnan Virk took to Twitter this afternoon and thanked WWE for the chance to work with the company.

As noted, WWE announced this afternoon that Virk is no longer with the company as the two sides have parted ways. Virk noted in his tweet that the weekly WWE travel along with his other jobs was “a grind” for he and his family.

Virk said he is grateful to everyone in WWE, including Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

“Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates,” Virk wrote.

Virk replaced Tom Phillips as the lead RAW announcer last month, making his debut on the post-WrestleMania 37 edition of RAW. That change also saw Graves replace Samoa Joe, who has since been released. There is no word on what WWE has planned for the red brand announce team moving forward, but we should have an idea soon.

Stay tuned for more on Virk’s WWE departure and plans for the RAW announce team. Below is Virk’s full tweet: