5/25/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Nick Comoroto (w/Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo, and QT Marshall) defeated Duke Davis (w/Ganon Jones)

2. Aaron Solow (w/Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) defeated Ganon Jones

3. 10 defeated Dillon McQueen

4. Dark Order (Colt Cabana and Evil Uno) defeated Simon Lotto and Steven Andrews

5. Big Swole and KiLynn King defeated Madi Wrenkowski and The Bunny (w/The Blade)

6. The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated Kal Herro and Liam Gray

7. Leyla Hirsch defeated Vertvixen

8. Dante Martin defeated Jason Hotch

9. Diamante defeated Reka Tehaka

10. Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Bear Bronson

11. Angelico defeated Ryzin

12. Julia Hart (w/Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Tesha Price

13. Brian Cage (w/Hook) defeated Sonny Kiss (w/Joey Janela)