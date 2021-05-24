WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The WWE Title chase will continue with tonight’s show as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley responds to last week’s actions by Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler get their second rematch from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka

* Riddle vs. Xavier Woods

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will address last week’s actions by Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.