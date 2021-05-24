Sanely



Real Name:

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 143 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 23, 1991

Hometown: Torreon, Coahuila (Mexico)

Pro Debut: December 25, 2015

Trained By: Ultimo Guerrero, Shocker, Black Warrior & Arturo Beristain

Finishing Move: Running Corner Crossbody

Biography

– Sanely also spells her name Zanelly & Zanelli. She is nicknamed La Dama del Gaunte Negro (The Lady of the Black Glove).

– Sanely is the daughter of Mano Negro, granddaughter of El Rebelde, the sister of Mano Negro Jr. & The sister-in-law to Black Warrior. Her mask & her black and blue wrestling gear color scheme is based on her father’s mask.

– December 25, 2015, Sanely madera her debut in a Mixed Tag Team match by teaming with Gema & defeating Reyna Isis & Pasion Crystal at Wrestling in Puebla.

– February 13, 2016, Sanely, Oscar El Hermoso & Septimo Rayo defeated Ancla, Ashley & Caricia in a Mixed Tag Team match at WMC Exoticos – El Reto.

– February 28th, Sanely & Muneca de Plata competed in the semi-final 4-Way for the HUMO Women’s Title.

– May 21st, Sanely, Lady Maravilla & La Vaquerita lost to Marcela, Keira & Ludark Shaitan at Promociones HUMO Estrellas Femeniles.

– June 5th, Sanely & Princess Sugehit defeated Rossy Moreno & Tiffany by DQ at Promociones MDA.

– July 2nd, Sanely & La Jarochita lost to Keira & Lady Maravilla at Promociones R.A.

– July 23rd, Sanely competed in a 3-Way at ILLM/ANCLA Sin Hermandad.

– July 25th, Sanely & Lluvia defeated Zeuxis & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– July 31st, Sanely competed in the CMLL Copa Femenil ’16 Torneo Cibernetico.

– August 2nd, Sanely, Princess Sugehit & Estrellita defeated La Amapola, La Seductora & Reyna Isis at CMLL Guadalajara Martes.

– August 9th, Sanely, La Vaquerita & Estrellita lost to Zeuxis, Tiffany & La Amapola at CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– August 13th, Sanely & Lady Black lost to Dalys la Caribena & Black Fury at Wrestling in Boca del Rio.

– September 11th, Sanely & Angel Guerrera lost to Reina Oscura & Felina Metalica at ILLM Al Grito de Guerra.

– September 16th, Sanely, Marcela & Estrellita defeated La Amapola, La Jarochita & Metalica at CMLL Super Viernes – Leyendas Mexicanas ’16.

– September 20th, Sanely, Princess Sugehit & Estrellita defeated Dalys la Caribena, La Amapola & Zeuxis on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– September 30th, Sanely, La Silueta & Lluvia defeated Dalys la Caribena, Reyna Isis & Tiffany on CMLL Super Viernes.

– October 21st, Sanely, Marcela & Estrellita defeated Metalica, La Amapola & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Super Viernes.

– November 25th, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & Lluvia lost to Zeuxis, La Amapola & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Super Viernes.

– December 2nd, Sanely, Estrellita & Marcela defeated Metalica, Zeuxis & Tiffany on CMLL Super Viernes.

– December 25th, Sanely competed in a 10-Way Mask vs. Hair Cage match at CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– January 3, 2017, Sanely, Estrellita & Skadi defeated La Seductora, Reyna Isis & Metalica on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– February 10th, Sanely, Marcela & La Vaquerita defeated Reyna Isis, Tiffany & Metalica on CMLL Super Viernes.

– March 24th, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & La Silueta lost to Zeuxis, Reyna Isis & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Super Viernes.

– March 28th, Sanely, La Vaquerita & La Silueta lost to Reyna Isis, Metalica & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– April 24th, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & La Jarochita lost to La Amapola, Tiffany & Zeuxis on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– April 28th, Sanely, Estrellita & Metalica defeated Dalys la Caribena, Zeuxis & Marcela on CMLL Super Viernes.

– May 27th, Sanely & Marcela lost to Lady Lee & Baronessa at Promociones El Cholo Tijuana.

– June 19th, Sanely & Estrellita defeated La Amapola & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– July 11th, Sanely, Estrellita & Skadi defeated La Comandante, La Seductora & Metalica on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– October 2nd, Sanely & Princesa Sugehit defeated Dalys la Caribena & Zeuxis on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– October 15th, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & Marcela defeated La Amapola, Reyna Isis & La Seductora at the Arena Coliseo de Coacalco 20th Anniversary Show.

– November 6th, Sanely, Lady Maravilla & La Vaquerita defeated La Comandante, Reyna Isis & Tiffany on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– November 14th, Sanely, Marcela & La Jarochita defeated La Seductora, Metalica & Zeuxis on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– December 19th, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & Marcela lost to Reyna Isis, La Amapola & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– January 23, 2018, Sanely, La Jarochita & La Vaquerita defeated Dalys la Caribena, Metalica & Reyna Isis on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– February 3rd, Sanely & Lluvia lost to Diosa Quetzal & Lilith Dark at ANCLA Maniakomania.

– March 9th, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & Lady Maravilla lost to Tiffany, La Seductora & La Diva Salvaje on CMLL Super Viernes.

– April 2nd, Sanely, Princesa Sugehit & Kaho Kobayashi lost to Zeuxis, La Comandante & Tiffany on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– August 28th, Sanely, Mistique & Maligna lost to Metalica, Tiffany & La Amapola on CMLL Martes Arena Mexico.

– September 23rd, Sanely defeated Metalica in a Lightning match at CMLL Domingos Arena Mexico.

– November 24th, Sanely defeated Princesa Sugehit to win the vacant RO Wrestling Women’s Title.

– February 16, 2019, Sanely retained the title in a 3-Way.

– March 3rd, Sanely lost a Lightning match to Lluvia on CMLL Domingos Arena Mexico.

– April 1st, Sanely, Marcela & Lluvia lost to La Magnifica, Dalys la Caribena & Tiffany on CMLL Lunes Arena Puebla.

– April 6th, Sanely competed in a 3-Way at the Mexa Wrestling MextlerCon.

– April 13th, Sanely & Estrellita defeated Lilith Dark & Princesa Azul at Lucha Queens.

– March 17th, Sanely, Marcela & Kaho Kobayashi defeated La Amapola, Metalica & Tiffany on CMLL Super Viernes.

– June 15th, Sanely & Princesa Azul defeated La Jarochita & Star Queen at ANCLA ManiacoMania.

– August 2nd, Sanely competed in the semi-final of the CMLL Universal Femenil.

– August 17th, Sanely & Marcela defeated Casandra & India Sioux to win the Copa HUMO.

– November 8th, Sanely, La Jarochita & Shoko Nakajima lost to Reyna Isis, La Amapola & Dalys la Caribena on CMLL Super Viernes.

– January 26, 2020, Sanely, Diosa Blanca & Anemix defeated Diosa Zohar, Lady Flammer & La Misteriosa at Kingdom Wrestling.

– February 8th, Sanely & La Amapola lost to Melia Jae & Alex Gracia at Invasion Americana.

– March 14th, Sanely won a 3-Way at Wrestling in Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl.

– July 30th, Sanely & La Jarochita defeated La Amapola & Reina Isis on CMLL.

– October 3rd, Sanely & La Vaquerita lost to La Amapola & La Seductora on CMLL.

– October 9th, Sanely & Princesa Sugehit lost to La Jarochita & Lluvia in the semi-finals of the Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Title tournament.

– October 9th, Sanely competed in a Battle Royal at CMLL Super Viernes.

– October 24th, Sanely lost to Dalys la Caribena on CMLL.

– February 26, 2021, Sanely & La Vaquerita defeated La Seductora & Tiffany on CMLL.

