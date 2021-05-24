Note on John Cena’s availability

John Cena will be free to return to WWE in July as “Peacemaker” filming is set to wrap soon.

As noted, there have been rumors on Cena returning to WWE at the same time the company returns to the road with a 25-city tour that begins with Money In the Bank Weekend on Friday, July 16. It was reported last week that Cena’s WWE return was still being discussed for the first show back with fans in the crowd, which could be the July 16 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In an update, Cena is scheduled to wrap filming on the “Peacemaker” series for HBO Max on Tuesday, July 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to PWInsider.

Cena previously stated that he had to miss WrestleMania 37 due to the filming in Vancouver. He will still have post-production duties for the “Peacemaker” series, but he will be free to return to the United States as of early July, which makes the WWE return possible.

The eight-episode first season of the “Peacemaker” series on HBO Max is scheduled to premiere in January 2022. It will be a spin-off series of the new “Suicide Squad” film that is scheduled to be released on August 6 of this year. Cena will likely be busy with promotional appearances for that film, but that doesn’t rule out at least part-time work for WWE.

Cena recently spoke with Den of Geek and admitted that he really wants to get back to WWE, and he wants fans to return to the crowd.

“I really, really want to get back to WWE,” he said. “I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of…”

Cena has not appeared as a competitor for WWE since losing the Firefly Fun House match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. It was recently announced that Cena will executive produce and narrate a new WWE Evil series for Peacock and the WWE Network, but full details have not been revealed yet.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE future.