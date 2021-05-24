Mickie Knuckles

Real Name: Mickie Lee Knuckles

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 16, 1984

Hometown: Clarksville, Indiana

Pro Debut: August 1, 2003

Trained By: Chris Hero & Ian Rotten

Finishing Move: Shining Ignorance

Biography

– Mickie is also known as Isabella Smothers, Izza Belle Smothers, Moose & Moose Knuckles. She’s also been nicknamed Redneck Woman.

– August 1, 2003, Mickie would make her in-ring debut by defeating Hailey Hatred at IWA Mid-South King of the Death Matches ’03 – Tag 1.

– October 2nd, Mickie defeated Cash Flo at IWA Mid-South The Huss Man Cometh.

– October 23rd, Mickie defeated Daizee Haze at IWA Mid-South Revenge Served Cold.

– November 7th, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten in the first round of the IWA Mid-South Ted Petty Invitational ’03.

– November 21st, Mickie defeated Daizee Haze at IWA Mid-South Breaking Balls.

– December 20th, Mickie & Daizee Haze defeated Lacey & Rain at IWA Mid-South Stylin & Profilin.

– April 10, 2014, Mickie & Daizee Haze defeated Allison Danger & MsChif at IWA Mid-South Simply the Best V.

– May 7th, Mickie & Daizee Haze lost to Rain & Lacey at IWA Mid-South You Gotta See This!

– May 14th, Mickie defeated Aaron Corbin at NWA No Limits Wrestling.

– July 23rd, Mickie defeated Jaime D at IWA Mid-South Tap Out City.

– August 28th, Mickie defeated Daizee Haze at the MAW 12th Annual Summer Sizzler.

– September 15th, Mickie competed in a 3-Way at IWA Mid-South A Phenomenal Invasion.

– October 2nd, Mickie defeated Tracy Brooks at NWA Revolution Malice ’04.

– October 5th, Mickie defeated Allison Danger at IWA East Coast Battle of the Butchers.

– November 20th, Mickie lost to Rain at IWA Mid-South Showdown of the Saints.

– December 12th, Mickie lost a No DQ match to MsChif at IWA Mid-South A Merry Funkin’ Christmas.

– January 15, 2005, Mickie lost a Submission match to MsChif at IWA Mid-South Anything Goes 2K5.

– January 21st, Mickie lost a Submission match to Daizee Haze at IWA Mid-South Hoosierland Brawl.

– February 12th, Mickie competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the NWA Midwest Women’s Title.

– February 19th, Mickie & Eddie Kingston lost to The Superfriends (Mike Quackenbush & Chris Hero) in the first round of the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’05.

– March 15th, Mickie lost to MsChif at IWA East Coast Need to Bleed ’05.

– April 1st, Mickie lost to MsChif in a First Blood match at IWA Mid-South April Bloodshowers ’05.

– April 6th, Mickie challenged Daizee Haze for the NWA Midwest Women’s Title.

– April 15th, Mickie lost to Chris Hero at CHIKARA Speaking in Tongues.

– April 29th, Mickie defeated ODB at IWA Mid-South Revenge Served Cold ’05.

– April 30th, Mickie defeated MsChif in a Steel Cage at IWA Mid-South Nowhere to Hide.

– June 11th, Mickie won a 3-Way to win the NWA Midwest Women’s Title.

– June 15th, Mickie defeated Ann Thraxx at IWA East Coast Prison of Pain.

– June 18th, Mickie defeated Rain in a No DQ match at IWA Mid-South A New Beginning.

– July 1st, Mickie retained the NWA Mid-South Women’s Title in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Rain.

– July 2nd, Mickie defended the title in a 3-Way.

– July 13th, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten at IWA East Coast Under the Gunn.

– July 22nd, Mickie competed in the semi-final 6-Way Elimination of the CHIKARA Young Lion Cup III.

– July 30th, Mickie defended the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Daizee Haze.

– August 6th, Mickie won a 3-Way at IWA Mid-South Lethal Lottery.

– August 19th, Mickie retained the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title in a Indian Strap match against Rain.

– September 6th, Mickie defeated Sumie Sakai at IWA East Coast Property Damage Guaranteed.

– September 24th, Mickie challenged Jimmy Jacobs for the IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title.

– October 13th, Mickie defended the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Daizee Haze.

– October 14th, Mickie retained the title against Ann Thraxx.

– October 29th, Mickie lost to Mariko Yoshida in the finals of the APW ChickFight III Tournament.

– November 15th, Mickie defeated Portia Perez at IWA East Coast Psychopathic Tendencies.

– November 18th, Mickie lost the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title to Hailey Hatred.

– December 3rd, Mickie defeated Bambi at IWA Deep South King of the Death Matches ’05.

– January 29, 2006, Mickie challenged Ares for the wXw World Heavyweight Title.

– February 8th, Mickie defeated Hailey Hatred for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– February 24th, IWA Mid-South (Mickie & Ian Rotten) lost to BLKOUT (Eddie Kingston & Sabian) in the first round of the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’06.

– April 1st, Mickie would team with MsChif to defeat Daizee Haze for the NWA Midwest Women’s Title while she teamed with Vanessa Kraven in a Elimination match.

– May 6th, Mickie defended the NWA Midwest Women’s Title against MsChif.

– May 20th, Mickie competed in a 4-Way for the vacant IWA Deep South Heavyweight Title.

– June 3rd, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten in the quarter-finals of the IWA Mid-South King of the Death Matches ’06.

– August 11th, Mickie retained the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Rain.

– August 19th, Mickie lost a First Blood match to Amy Lee at PWU Fahrenheit 3rd Degree.

– August 24th, Mickie defeated Missy Sampson at PWU Hot Streak 2.

– September 1st, Mickie & Ash lost to Toby Klein & Drake Younger in the IWA Mid-South Lethal Lottery.

– September 16th, Mickie challenged Mercedes Martinez for the PWU Unified Women’s Title.

– November 3rd, Mickie defeated Mayumi Ozaki to win the IWA Mid-South Queen of the Death Matches ’06.

– November 24th, Mickie & Ian Rotten defeated The Iron Saints (Sal Thomaselli & Vito Thomaselli) for the IWA Deep South Tag Team Titles.

– November 25th, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten in the first round of the IWA Deep South Carnage Cup ’06.

– December 9th, Mickie lost to Tengkwa at the wXw 6th Anniversary Show.

– December 10th, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten in the semi-finals of the European King of the Death Matches ’06.

– January 27, 2007, Mickie & Ian Rotten retained the IWA Deep South Tag Team Titles against Tough Crazy Bastards (Necro Butcher & Toby Klein).

– February 9th, Mickie competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant IWA Mid-South Death Match Title.

– March 3rd, Mickie & Ian Rotten lost the IWA Deep South Tag Team Titles to The Devil’s Rejects (Iceberg & Tank).

– March 17th, Mickie competed in a 3-Way for the NWA World Women’s Title.

– April 11th, Mickie defeated Daizee Haze at IWA East Coast All Out Assault.

– April 14th, Mickie defended the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Christie Summers.

– May 5th, Mickie lost to Larry Sweeney at IWA Deep South of the Border.

– May 11th, Mickie retained the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title against Christie Summers.

– May 26th, Mickie & Axl Rotten lost to The Basham Brothers (Danny & Doug Basham) in the quarter-finals of the IWA Mid-South Candido Cup ’07.

– June 23rd, Mickie lost to Brain Damage in the quarter-finals of the IWA Mid-South King of the Death Matches ’07.

– July 7th, Mickie defeated Daffney at IWA Deep South Risking it All.

– July 21st, Mickie lost the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title to Chuck Taylor.

– August 4th, Mickie defeated Chuck Taylor in a No DQ match for the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title.

– September 7th, Mickie retained the title against Daizee Haze.

– September 16th, Mickie & Ian Rotten defeated Six Feet Under (Freakshow & Insane Lane) in a No Ropes Barbed Wire 200 Light Tubes Death match at IWA Mid-South Beginning of the End.

– October 5th, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten at ICW For the Family.

– October 13th, Mickie & Josh Abercrombie lost to Milwaukee’s Best (Silas Young & Dysfunction) in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the IWA Mid-South 11th Anniversary Show.

– October 27th, Mickie lost to LuFisto in the finals of the IWA Mid-South Queen of the Death Matches ’07.

– October 28th, Mickie lost to Jeff King at the XICW 7 Year Anniversary Show.

– November 11th, Mickie defeated Ian Rotten at HPW Clash in Coloma II.

– November 17th, Mickie lost to Ian Rotten on PWU Power Surge.

– December 7th, Mickie defeated Ian Rotten at the IWA Mid-South A Rotten Farewell.

– January 12, 2008, Mickie lost to LuFisto at CZW New Year’s Resolutions.

– March 8th, Mickie lost to Mercedes Martinez at WSU Dawn of a New Day.

– April 11th, Mickie lost to Too Cold Scorpio at IWA Mid-South Bloody Road Ahead.

– April 12th, Mickie & Devon Monroe would team with Josh Abercrombie to defeat BLKOUT (Ruckus, Sabian & Too Cold Scorpio) for the IWA Mid-South Tag Team Titles.

– May 2nd, Mickie lost the IWA Mid-South Women’s Title to Daizee Haze in a 3-Way.

– May 3rd, Mickie & Devon Monroe lost the IWA Mid-South Tag Team Titles to Up in Smoke (Cheech & Cloudy).

– May 4th, Mickie lost to Rachel Summerlyn in the finals of the IWA Mid-South Volcano Girls 2 Tournament.

– May 10th, Mickie competed in a Ultra 4-Way at CZW Best of the Best 8.

– May 17th, Mickie lost to Scotty Vortekz in the first round of the CZW Tournament of Death VII.

– May 25th, Mickie lost to Hailey Hatred at AIW Absolution 3.

– June 8th, Moose & The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky & Angelina Love) lost to ODB, Gail Kim & Roxxi at TNA Slammiversary ’08.

– June 21st, Mickie lost to Rebecca Payne in the finals of the IWA Mid-South Queen of the Death Matches ’08.

– June 23rd, Moose defeated ODB in a Knockout Bimbo Brawl on TNA iMPACT.

– June 24th, Moose defeated Roxxi in a Knockout Bimbo Brawl on TNA iMPACT.

– September 29th, Mickie & Bobo Brazil Jr. challenged Kennedy Kendrick & Deakon Starr for the TVW Tag Team Titles.

– November 28th, Mickie lost to Sami Callihan at IWA Mid-South Autumn Armageddon ’08.

– December 6th, Mickie & Ian Rotten lost to Grits N Gravy (Michael Elgin & Sami Callihan) in the second round of the Candido Cup ’08.

– January 10, 2009, Mickie challenged Top Gun for the TVW Heavyweight Title.

– January 31st, Mickie defeated Camron Star for the vacant NWA Underground Women’s Title.

– February 6th, Mickie lost to Rain in a Falls Count Anywhere match at IWA Mid-South February Fury ’09.

– March 14th, Mickie challenged Blue Nikita for the GSW Ladies Title.

– June 20th, Mickie defeated Dymond at IWA Mid-South Summer Scorcher.

– June 27th, Mickie retained the NWA Underground Women’s Title against Hailey Hatred.

– August 8th, Isabella defeated Hailey Hatred in a Thumbtack Death match at JCW Oddball Wrestling.

– June 26, 2010, Mickie competed in the WSU Uncensored Rumble III.

– August 15th, Isabella lost to Isis at JCW Bloodymania IV.

– August 20th, Mickie challenged Angel Dust for the AIW Women’s Title.

– October 2nd, Mickie lost to Mia Martinez at WCPW Battle of the Belts XXII.

– December 22nd, Isabella lost to the Weedman at JCW Vilent Night.

– January 15, 2011, Mickie competed in a 5-Way for the vacant GOSW Women’s Title.

– January 28th, Mickie lost to Super Oprah in a No DQ match at AIW Girls Night Out 3.

– February 3rd, Mickie & Diamond Steele lost to Jessie Belle Smothers & Derrick Neal at NWA Main Event.

– February 23rd, Isabella & Bull Pain competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant JCW Tag Team Titles.

– March 9th, Isabella & Bull Pain lost to Sabu & Weedman in a TLC match at JCW Hardcore Hell.

– March 25th, Mickie competed in a 6-Way for the ICW Anarchy 24/7 Title.

– April 6th, Isabella lost to Weedman at JCW Lights, Camera, Bash ‘Em.

– April 20th, Isabella & Bull Pain defeated Zach Gowen & U-Gene at JCW Up in Smoke.

– April 27th, Smothers Twisted Daughters (Isabella & Jessie Belle Smothers) lost to The Blossom Twins (Hannah & Holly Blossom) on OVW TV.

– May 7th, Mickie lost the OSPW Women’s Title to Dee Licious in a 3-Way.

– May 11th, Smothers Twisted Daughters & Shiloh Jonze lost to The Blossom Twins & Johnny Spade on OVW TV.

– May 14th, Isabella competed in a 8-Way Gauntlet for the OVW Women’s Title.

– May 18th, Isabella & Bull Pain challenged The Ring Rydas (Ring Ryda Blue & Ring Ryda Red) for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 3rd, Mickie & Mad Man Pondo defeated Jimmy Fletcher & Trash Cassidy at D1W The Return.

– July 9th, Mickie defeated Jessie Belle Smothers in a Falls Count Anywhere match at FCW WrestleRock 3.

– July 12th, Mickie defeated Brittany Force at IWA East Coast Stiff Competition 2.

– July 13th, Isabella defeated Christina Solo-Darling on OVW TV.

– July 29th, Mickie defeated Jessicka Havok for the AIW Women’s Title.

– August 3rd, Smothers Twisted Daughters & the Blossom Twins defeated CJ Lane, Taryn Shay, Christina Solo-Darling & Epiphany on OVW TV.

– August 6th, Isabella defeated Lady JoJo for the OVW Women’s Title.

– August 24th, Isabella lost the title to Lady JoJo.

– September 3rd, Smothers Twisted Daughters & Tracy Smothers defeated Lennox Norris, Taryn Shay & Lady JoJo at OVW Saturday Night Special.

– September 20th, Mickie defeated Jay Bly at IWA East Coast Are You Ready?

– October 11th, Mickie challenged Lady JoJo for the OVW Women’s Title.

– October 15th, Mickie defeated Trash Cassidy at HWA Out for Justice.

– November 8th, Mickie defeated Crazy Mary Dobson at IWA East Coast Vote or Die!

– December 17th, Isabella lost to Zach Gowen at the JCW Big Ballas Christmas Party.

– January 13, 2012, Mickie defeated Stacy Shadows in a Lumberjack match to win the vacant BCW Ladies Title.

– January 29th, Mickie defended the AIW Women’s Title against Sara Del Ray.

– February 17th, Mickie defeated Braxton Kade at D1W Battlefield.

– February 10, 2013, Mickie & Ryan Dookie won a 8-Team Gauntlet to win the vacant PWF Tag Team Titles.

– February 16th, Isabella & Tracy Smothers lost to The Weedman & Ring Girl Randy at JCW Oddball Brawl.

– March 1st, Mickie challenged Allysin Kay for the AIW Women’s Title.

– March 2nd, Team BFF (Mickie & Ryan Dookie) defended the PWF Tag Team Titles against Cash Flo & Scotty Vicious.

– May 11th, Mickie challenged Missy Sampson for the PWS Bombshells Title.

– June 1st, Team BFF lost the PWF Tag Team Titles to Scotty Vicious & Cash Flo.

– June 9th, Mickie defeated Heather Owens for the UWF Vixens Title.

– July 26th, Mickie challenged D’Arcy Dixon for the RPW Women’s Title.

– August 9th, Isabella lost to Awesome Kong at JCW Exotic Women of Wrestling.

– September 7th, Mickie defeated Tracy Stone at PWK Battle of the Living Dead.

– October 6th, Mickie defeated Jenny Rose in a No DQ match at AIW Girls Night Out 10.

– October 12th, Mickie defeated Saraya Knight in a No DQ match at WSU Blood and Thunder.

– December 21st, Mickie defeated Aidan Blackhart at CCW Silent Night Bloody Night.

– January 17, 2014, Mickie defeated Mary Dobson at RPW Vulgar Display of Power.

– February 8th, Mickie defeated Jewells Malone in a Uncensored Rules match at WSU Mutiny.

– March 29th, Smothers Twisted Daughters defeated Pandora & Nina Monet for the L.O.U.I.S. Tag Team Titles.

– April 25th, Mickie defeated D’Arcy Dixon for the RPW Women’s Title.

– May 10th, Mickie & Matt Tremont defeated Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan to win the WSU Queen & King of the Ring ’14 Tournament.

– May 10th, Mickie defeated Nevaeh at CZW Proving Grounds ’14.

– July 12th, Mickie challenged LuFisto for the WSU World Title.

– July 19th, Mickie retained the UIW Women’s Title against Pandora.

– July 26th, Mickie defeated Thunderkitty at IWA Midwest Invades the Dome.

– August 2nd, Mickie lost the UIW Women’s Title to Pandora in a Steel Cage match.

– August 10th, Mickie won a 3-Way at the IWA Mid-South 600th Show.

– August 24th, Mickie retained the RPW Women’s Title against Mary Dobson.

– September 12th, Mickie defended the title against Angel Dust.

– October 25th, Mickie retained the title against Mary Dobson.

– November 1st, Mickie defeated Billy Black for the CCW Hardcore Title.

– November 8th, Mickie defeated D’Arcy Dixon at WSU Breaking Barriers III.

– November 29th, Mickie defeated Ludark Shaitan in a Extreme rules match to win the Fusion Ichiban Kawai Women’s Title.

– December 6th, Mickie challenged Jessie Belle for the RWA Women’s Title.

– December 20th, Mickie retained the CCW Hardcore Title against Aidan Blackhart.

– January 3, 2015, Mickie defended the title against Shank Barzini.

– February 7th, Mickie retained the title against Jacob Black.

– February 21st, Mickie lost to Solo Darling at the WSU 8th Anniversary Show.

– March 21st, Mickie lost the RPW Women’s Title to Mary Dobson in a No DQ match.

– March 28th, Mickie defeated Nick Estaban in a Falls Count Anywhere match at RWA March to Victory ’15.

– May 4, 2016, Mickie defeated Slady Wilson at GFW XI.

– May 13th, Mickie lost to Nick Depp at PWF No Remorse.

– May 21st, Mickie defeated Danimal at RWA No Retreat ’16.

– June 2nd, Mickie lost to Kiera Hogan at PWF Sabotage.

– June 4th, Mickie defeated Pandora at SFCW Shinding III.

– July 9th, Mickie challenged Mary Dobson for the RPW Women’s Title.

– July 27th, Isabella defeated Jessie Belle for the OVW Women’s Title.

– August 3rd, Isabella lost the title to Jessie Belle.

– October 18th, Mickie defeated Jessicka Havok in a No DQ match at GFW XII.

– April 21, 2017, Mickie defeated Leva Bates to win the CCW Women’s Tournament.

– April 28th, Mickie competed in a 5-Way for the OVW Women’s Title.

– May 12th, Mickie defeated Randi West at PWF Next Man Up.

– June 3rd, Mickie challenged Cali for the OVW Women’s Title.

– July 1st, Mickie defeated Cali for the OVW Women’s Title.

– August 2nd, Mickie & Sam Thompson lost to Cali & Kevin Giza on OVW TV.

– November 26th, Mickie competed in a 3-Way for the QOC Title.

– February 6, 2018, Mickie competed in the GFW Broad Brawl Rumble.

– February 9th, Mickie defeated Kenzie Paige at KFW Merciless.

– March 20th, Mickie defeated Savannah Evans at GFW St. Paddy’s Melee.

– April 6th, Mickie competed in a Falls Count Anywhere 3-Way at H20 Sweet Dreams.

– May 8th, Mickie defeated Hudson Envy for the Girl Fight Title.

– June 12th, Mickie lost the title to Aja Perera.

– June 30th, Mickie defeated Ludark Shaitan to win the Death Becomes Her Female DeathMatch Tournament ’18.

– August 11th, Isabella & The Beasts (Shongo & Suicide Myers) defeated Malcolm King & The Frat Boys (A-Bomb & J-Cat) at VPW Apocalypse.

– November 27th, Mickie & Mad Man Pondo lost to Johnathan Wolf & Billie Starkz in the first round of the GFW Tag Team Tournament.

– July 11, 2020, Mickie lost to Skye Blue at IWA East Coast Future Fight.

– September 5th, Mickie defeated Peter B. Beautiful in a Death match at TKW How You Doing?

– September 26th, Mickie defeated Su Yung by DQ at GFW Fight Jawbreaker.

– October 17th, Mickie won a Rumble to win the vacant Girl Fight Title.

– October 18th, Mickie competed against Charlie Kruel for the vacant AWR Women’s Title.

– October 24th, Mickie defeated Kenzie Paige to win the GFW/IWAP Girl Fight Tournament.

– December 19th, Mickie competed in a 3-Way for the Flophouse Title.

– January 19, 2021, Mickie defeated Hannah Henderson on Flophouse Private Stash.

– January 24th, Mickie defeated Joseph Schwartz on Flophouse Private Stash.

– January 29th, Mickie competed in the ICW Insane Rumble 5.

– February 16th, Mickie defended the Girl Fight Title in a No DQ match against Paige Jones.

– February 25th, Mickie lost a Beat My Valentine Death match at Fight Underground the Vision.

– February 28th, Mickie defeated Dale Patricks in a Boards of Bullshit Death match at AWR Requiem 2.

– March 6th, Mickie lost to Sara Dox at TPW March Massacre.

– March 20th, Mickie lost to Chuck Stein in the second round of the TKW Kaos Kup Tournament.

– March 21st, Mickie defeated Satu Jinn on Flophouse Private Stash.

– March 28th, Mickie defeated AKIRA in a Pools of Fuckery Death match at AWR Mercyful Fate 2.

– April 17th, Mickie defeated Jimmy Lyon in a Good Housekeeping Death match at H20 Misery Business.

– April 18th, Mickie won a No Ropes Barbed Wire 3-Way at AWR New Horizonz.

– April 24th, Mickie won a 3-Way Caribbean Spider Web Death match at RPW Blood, Sweat & Beers.

– May 13th, Mickie competed in a 3-Way on OVW TV.