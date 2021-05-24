Keith Lee has new message for his fans

WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter this afternoon with another message for his supporters.

“To the people offering uplifting words…. know that I appreciate you greatly. And worry not, when I say #iAmLimitless, I MEAN IT. I will try to find a way to explain everything in the most efficient way possible. Give me just a little more time,” Lee wrote.

Lee also responded to a fan who said he can’t do moonsaults from the third rope. The fan was responding to a “Big Man Moonsaults” video from the official WWE Twitter account.

Lee wrote back to the fan, “A quick Google or YouTube search would have kept you from looking like an imbecile. And you’re right….you’re not the wrestler. Stay in your lane.”

Lee’s latest message to his supporters comes after he responded to a weekend tweet asking what’s next for him.

“Good question. Unfortunately, only time will tell my friend,” Lee wrote over the weekend.

As noted, Lee’s fiancée Mia Yim took to Twitter and responded to fans speculating on Lee’s status. You can click here to read her comments from that report.

Lee’s WWE status has been up in the air for a few months now as he last wrestled in February, and it was revealed in March that he was not cleared to compete. It’s been reported that he was sidelined in February due to health reasons. Lee reportedly underwent some testing after being sidelined in February, and there’s been no word on what came of those tests, but it was said that Lee was actively trying to get cleared for a return. Lee made his first appearance on WWE programming since February during WrestleMania 37 Weekend when he participated in the Watch Along livestream for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two show.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s WWE status. You can see the related tweets below:

