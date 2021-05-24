JR Says Orton Is The Best Wrestler In The World, Omega Responds

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross claimed that Randy Orton is the best pro wrestler in the world right now, choosing him over the likes of Kenny Omega, who is considered the best by many fans.

“I don’t think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business. Of course that’s so subjective. I love Randy’s work, although I don’t watch it regularly enough to make a great evaluation, in the last several months that I have tuned in to watch some of Randy’s segments, he doesn’t disappoint. No matter how the creative is packaged to him, he doesn’t disappoint.

“I’m sure there’s Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world. Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I’m not going to argue it. Omega is really frickin’ good. In any event, it’s a good time to be a fan. A lot of great talent out there, improving their game, adapting and adding things.

Kenny Omega responded On Twitter by stating the following…