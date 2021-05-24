F9 movie with John Cena off to a big start in overseas markets

While the latest movie in The Fast & The Furious franchise F9 still has until June 25 to open in the United States, the movie has opened in a handful of foreign markets and did $162.4 million last week.

F9, featuring the debut of WWE’s John Cena in the franchise, has opened in China, South Korea, Russia, Hong Kong, and the Middle East, with China registering $135.6 million on its own according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

F9‘s ticket sales were as strong as before the pandemic and this was Universal’s best opening in China behind the last Fast film and the biggest in the pandemic-era for a Hollywood movie.

Cena described his character in F9 as the franchise’s greatest villain ever, with the former 16-time champion playing the role of Jacob, a master thief, assassin, and high-performance driver, who also happens to be the brother of Vin Diesel’s character Dom.