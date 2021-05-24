Dana Warrior says “Dark Side Of The Ring” episode is smut/filth

May 24, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior says she was not involved in the Dark Side of the Ring episode on her husband, WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, which will premiere this coming Thursday on Vice TV.

The A&E Biography documentary, which was also produced by WWE Studios, premiered last night and Dana plugged the episode on Instagram. A fan asked her if she approved the Dark Side of the Ring on her husband.

“i had no part in this project. Smut and filth does not rise to my note,” she wrote.

Warrior’s ex-wife Shari Tyree was interviewed for the Dark Side of the Ring episode.

