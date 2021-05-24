Cláudia Bradstone



Real Name: Cláudia Freitas

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 132 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Lisboa, Portugal

Pro Debut: June 15, 2013

Trained By: Red Eagle

Finishing Move: Cloverleaf

Biography

– Bradstone is nicknamed Raging.

– June 15, 2013, Bradstone would make her debut in a losing effort to Dianna Dark at CTW Luta Pela Solidariedade.

– August 24, 2014, Bradstone competed in a Battle Royal at CTW Teste De Fogo.

– October 25, 2015, Bradstone & Jokey lost to Nikki Storm & Dianna Dark at CTW/RCW Rising Stars I – Tag 2.

– February 12, 2016, Bradstone, HardFlyer & Manuel Joaquim defeated Theodore Powers & The Gregory Brothers (Cy & Liam Gregory) at CTW Game Over – Tag 1.

– February 13th, Bradstone, HardFlyer & Nelson Pereira lost to Lobo Iberico & The Gregory Brothers at CTW Game Over – Tag 2.

– February 10, 2017, Bradstone won a 3-Way at CTW Regresso Ao Sucesso.

– March 25th, Bradstone defeated Talia Davis at CTW Burn in Hell.

– May 6th, Bradstone won a Battle Royal at CTW No Iberanime LX ’17 – Tag 1.

– May 7th, Bradstone defeated Talia at CTW No Iberanime LX ’17 – Tag 2.

– July 8th, Bradstone & Nelson Pereira defeated Leo Rossi & Talia at CTW Back for the Attack – Tag 1.

– July 9th, Bradstone Bradstone defeated Talia at CTW Back for the Attack – Tag 2.

– July 15th, Bradstone & Skyrunner lost to Talia & Clayde Holmes at CTW We Are the Fire.

– October 7th, Bradstone lost to Nelson Pereira in the first round of the CTW Mario Milheiro Tournament.

– November 11th, Bradstone & Nina Glow defeated Millie McKenzie & Talia at CTW November to Remember!

– February 10, 2018, Bradstone won a 3-Way at CTW Regresso Ao Sucesso.

– May 19th, Bradstone defeated Kimberley at CTW Bad Karma.

– June 30th, Bradstone defeated Nelson Pereira at CTW Casainhos.

– July 7th, Bradstone & Red Eagle defeated Leo Rossi & Symbiote at CTW Lisboa Graça.

– July 27th, Bradstone, Leon Jackson & Danny Gold lost to Nick Powers, Cindii & Cam Wellington at PWL Wolf in the Fold.

– August 3rd, Bradstone & Elise defeated Cindii & Lacey James at PWL Secret Wars 6.

– August 12th, Bradstone lost to Rhia O’Reilly at SHEVOLUTION: Stage Two.

– December 8th, Bradstone defeated Hellmer Lo Guennec at CTW Incidente International.

– January 19, 2019, Team FAWK (Bradstone & Nelson Pereira) defeated Aleah James & Hellmer Lo Guennec at CTW Morte Subita.

– February 9th, Bradstone lost to Anastasia at CTW Roleta Russa.

– March 17th, Bradstone lost a No DQ match to Killer Kelly at CTW Killers.

– June 16th, Bradstone lost to Kira Chimera at Atlas Agon – Destination Acte 2.

– June 22nd, Team FAWK defeated Young Lion & Kurt Simmons at CTW Shin Gi Tai.

– July 19th, Bradstone defeated Flo Riley in a Falls Count Anywhere match at CTW Quase Illegal.

– September 21st, Bradstone lost to Mel Price at Ironfist Masters of the Universe.

– September 28th, Bradstone challenged Natalie Wild for the CPW Lineal Women’s Title.

– November 17th, Bradstone defeated Armina Lily at CTW Ultima Arma.

– December 14th, Bradstone challenged Leo Rossi for the CTW Heavyweight Title.

– February 29, 2020, Bradstone defeated Armina Lily at CTW Morte Subita ’20.