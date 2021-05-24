Chris Jericho identifies the best wrestler in the world
Chris Jericho via social media:
In my opinion @KennyOmegamanX is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring w everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close. Thats why Kenny is @AEW Champ-the most protected title in the biz. It’s Impossible to argue.
