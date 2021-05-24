Chris Jericho identifies the best wrestler in the world

May 24, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho via social media:

“In my opinion Kenny Omega is the best wrestler in the world today. Others may feel differently, but I’ve been in the ring with everybody currently working on top & there’s nobody close…Impossible to argue.”

