Bar Wrestling Claims They Are ‘Strongly Considering’ A Return Once Restrictions Are Lifted

May 24, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Bar Wrestling reportedly shut down last June after allegations against promoter/Owner Joey Ryan became public during the Speaking Out Movement. Several months later, Ryan continues to make headlines; he recently claimed that he’s not trying to return to wrestling, so it’s fair to wonder what the future holds for Bar Wrestling.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alice Croft

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal