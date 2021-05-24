Bar Wrestling Claims They Are ‘Strongly Considering’ A Return Once Restrictions Are Lifted

Bar Wrestling reportedly shut down last June after allegations against promoter/Owner Joey Ryan became public during the Speaking Out Movement. Several months later, Ryan continues to make headlines; he recently claimed that he’s not trying to return to wrestling, so it’s fair to wonder what the future holds for Bar Wrestling.

There’s a false narrative going around that we’ve closed up shop. We’ve never declared that and are strongly considering a return as pandemic restrictions are lifted. https://t.co/sEkHrye0Lu — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) May 24, 2021