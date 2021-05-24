Real Name: Briana Brandy

Height: 5’9″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Canton, Ohio

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: December 5, 2019

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Brandy played basketball and competed in swimming during her high school years. Brandy’s involvement in music includes tours with the rap artists Soulja Boy and Jadakiss as well as work with Juicy J, Ying Yang Twins, Too $hort, Young Dro, and Kurupt. Her athletic background includes work as a boxing coach. Brandy also trained in Ninjutsu and has been involved in Cross Fitness.

– August 2019, Brandy signed with the WWE.

– Brandy made her debut during a December 5 live event during which she teamed with Taynara in a successful tag match defeating Catalina Garcia & Rita Reis. She wrestled her first singles match the following year in 2020 during the February 28 live event lost against Kayden Carter. Brandy wrestled her final live events on March 6 and March 7, just one week before the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak was acknowledged in the United States, effectively restricting all sports businesses from holding live audience events.

– May 11, 2021, B-Fab would appear on NXT as a member of the faction Hit Crew Records.