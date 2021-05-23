WWE News and Notes

– While speaking on Fightful Select’s Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked regarding Edge’s absence from WWE television and if it was because he suffered any injuries. It seems that isn’t the case as Edge simply took a planned time off after WrestleMania 37.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested that Kevin Owens will be the one to continue chasing Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship. He said “They give Aleister Black a program with Big E. Big E is out of the Intercontinental thing. I don’t know… so, it could be Kevin Owens [for the IC Title], just go harder with him because Sami is a heel, so Kevin Owens is probably the likely guy [against Apollo Crews].”

– Dave Meltzer spoke about the companies trajectory heading into Hell in a Cell. He revealed two matches that he believes will be contested inside the cell. Those matches are:

• Roman Reigns Vs. Jimmy Uso for the Universal Championship

• Bobby Lashley Vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

– It looks like wwe may not be done with cutting out some of its talent. Andrew Zarian disclosed that wwe could be looking to release some of its NXT UK talent on the Mat Men Podcast.

