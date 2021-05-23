Real Name: Anthony Joseph Francis

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 330 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 7, 1990

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Pro Debut: October 25, 2018

Trained By: Team 3D Academy

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Francis is a former football player. He played for the University of Maryland, although going undrafted he played for the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins, Seats Seahawks & Miami Dolphins. He also was a part of the New York Giants & Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a off-season or practice squad in the NFL.

– 2018, Francis would debut in wrestling under the ring name Suga Bear.

– September 7, 2019, Francis defeated Preston Quinn at PCW Revolution Rumble ’19.

– November 2nd, Francis lost to Ken Dixon at PCW A Night to Remember XIII.

– January 2020, Francis would sign with the WWE.

– April 2021, Francis began starring in the show WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures.

– May 4, 2021, Francis would debut on NXT as a part of the Hit Crew Records. He would then introduce himself as Top Dolla.