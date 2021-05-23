Tickets update for Double or Nothing pay-per-view weekend

Less then 450 tickets remain available for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view set for next weekend.

AEW hoped for a quick sellout but that was not the case this time around with Jacksonville suffering a bit of an over-saturation in the wrestling market at the moment.

The Double or Nothing pay-per-view weekend will also see a live episode of Dynamite on Friday night and a fan fest the next day on Saturday. Around 700 tickets are available for the live Dynamite on Friday while general admission tickets for the fan fest are available at $75 each plus fees. All tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com.

Both Dynamite and Double or Nothing will be held close to a full house and the remaining tickets will likely be sold by the time the shows come around.