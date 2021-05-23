The 22nd anniversary of the passing of Owen Hart

Owen Hart who was scheduled to face The Godfather for the Intercontinental Championship at The “Over The Edge” PPV & Was Suppose To Descend from the rafters but when the release mechanism activation was Released far too early, He fell 78 feet (24 m), landing chest-first on the top rope (approximately a foot from the nearest turnbuckle), throwing him into the ring. Hart was transported to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. While several attempts to revive him were made, he died due to his injuries. The cause of death was later revealed to be internal bleeding from blunt force trauma.

During the Over The Edge PPV Event, Jim Ross announced the death of Hart to the home viewers, but not to the crowd in the arena.

Despite the accident, the show went on to its conclusion, a decision debated by many to this day.

The Martha Hart would later file a wrongful death lawsuit, but would settle with the WWF out of court. WWF later would successfully sue the company that manufactured the harness.

The only known footage of the fall to exist sits in WWE’s video library, with specific instructions to not watch, copy, or distribute.

Thinking of my dear friend Owen Hart, who we lost on this day, twenty two years ago. pic.twitter.com/7ebNLxKyQS — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2021

We fondly remember one of professional wrestling's great young stars and beloved performers as Owen Hart tragically passed away 22 years ago today.. pic.twitter.com/wOEBZ3tYXt — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) May 23, 2021