ROH TV #505 Report

Welcome to Ring of Honor as we come to you from Baltimore, Maryland. Our host is none other than Quinn McKay. The commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Bobby Cruise will be the ring announcer. The officials are Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak.

Our host Quinn McKay thanks Ian Riccaboni for filling in for her during her time spent getting ready for in ring competition and she thanks the fans for supporting her. Also she says it may have been her first ROH match but it won’t be here last. She then runs down the card for the night.

Before the first match we see Matt Taven laid out as he says his ankle his screwed while Mike Bennett carries him in the back. Also World Famous CB joins commentary for the first match.

Match #1: Fred Yehi defeated Rocky Romero with a Koji Clutch in a Pure Rules matchup.

We see Bennett telling Taven backstage that they’ll wait if he isn’t ready. Taven then says that chances like this don’t come often because they waited 5 years to go for this titles in the first place, even though he was hanging on by a thread.

Flip Gordon comes to the ring and calls out Rush as he’s ready to beat him for the title so he tells him to get his ass out here. EC3 then comes out, walks into the ring and looks at Flip and says you have been warned. Then he walks away as Flip looks conflicted.

Match #2 The Foundation (Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams) retained the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). After the match Vincent pops up on the screen quoting Taven.