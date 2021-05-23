nZo, the former Enzo Amore, reportedly knocked out during match

May 23, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

nZo, the former Enzo Amore, was reportedly knocked out during a match last night. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio this morning that nZo was knocked “completely out” when he took a DDT to the floor during his match against Ivan Warsaw at SWE.

nZo was reportedly stretchered out and taken to the hospital straight after. There’s no word on his status, though he did take to Twitter this morning to write

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mickie Knuckles

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal