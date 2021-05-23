Million Dollar Belt Returning for Ted DiBiase/Cameron Grimes Story

WWE is bringing back Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Belt for his storyline with Cameron Grimes, according to a new report. Andrew Zaharian noted on his Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast that Ted DiBiase will bring back his famous title for his face off with Grimes on this week’s show.

Zaharian noted (per WrestlingNews.co), “Million Dollar Belt is back … Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back. I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV. People are very excited within WWE about the Million Dollar Belt.”

The Million Dollar Belt first debuted back in February of 1989 and lasted until 1992. DiBiase brought back the title for Steve Austin’s Ringmaster character in 1995, and it again came back in 2010 for Ted DiBiase Jr.