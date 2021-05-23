Kazuchika Okada Confirms He Tested Positive To COVID-19

As reported, NJPW revealed on May 4 that two wrestlers had tested positive for COVID-19, and Okada, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO & YOH were all pulled from the second night of Wrestling Dontaku due to being in contact.

Later PCR testing was conducted across the entire roster and seven more wrestlers tested positive.

According to the report, Okada took multiple tests until he tested positive. His symptoms were mild.

The Rainmaker also told Tokyo Sports that he was feeling better now.