Darby Allin on Winning the TNT Title, Why He Was Hyped to Lose the Title When He Did

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspectives Podcast, AEW wrestler and former TNT champion Darby Allin discussed losing the TNT title to Miro and why he’d rather lose the title in the midst of a hot run than overstaying his welcome as champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Darby Allin on learning he’d win the TNT title against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear: “See I don’t really ask questions. I didn’t even know leading into it if I was going to win. Then someone was like, ‘Dude, you’re winning’ I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I don’t know if it’s just the combination of just hearing people lie so much in life that you don’t want to hear it until it’s there, but I found out that day and I was hyped about it. I just wanted to make the most of that whole opportunity. Like I said, I don’t really ask that many questions, I just run with whatever they give me.”

Allin on being hyped to lose the TNT title while the run was still hot: “No, that’s a different story. I was hyped to go out when I did because I was having those string of main events and we were drawing good numbers when I was main eventing. I didn’t want to overstay my welcome. Like, ‘What the f***, when’s this guy gonna lose?’ I didn’t want to be that guy. I don’t have no ego when it comes to this. I was like, ‘Dude, I’m ready to roll out when I’m on top with it,’ so it was good. I really liked it.”