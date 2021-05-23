Alexander Wolfe discusses termination from WWE and reason given

In an interview with Germany-based , Alexander Wolfe spoke about his end of the run with WWE.

Wolfe said that he got a call on Wednesday to inform him that his contract, which ends on June 15, was not going to be renewed. With his contract not renewed, Wolfe will have no 90-day no-compete clause and can show up anywhere he wants starting June 16.

Wolfe, real name Axel Tischer, said that it hit him less hard than he probably expected and he is not going to sit and feel pity for himself. He added that he had six wonderful years in WWE and with something else in mind, he has no time to complain.

In a tweet a few days ago, he said that the reason he was given by WWE was because of the pandemic cost-cutting, which are still necessary due to global live event restrictions.

“That’s better than no reason at all, but ultimately: WWE makes so much money that no firing is really mandatory. But it is what it is,” he wrote.