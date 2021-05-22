Twelve Matches Confirmed For AEW Dark: Elevation Featuring Matt Hardy, Penta El Zero M and More

AEW has confirmed some additional matchups for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. This brings the total card to eight confirmed matches thus far. Tay Conti, Ethan Page, and Abadon will all be in action in singles matches. Here’s the updated lineup for next Monday’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation:

* JD Drake vs. Rocky Romero

* Ren Narita vs. Royce Isaacs

* Thunder Rosa vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* QT Marshall vs. Robo

* Scorpio Sky vs. Alan “5” Angels

* Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds

* Leila Gray vs. Abadon

* Lee Johnson vs. Daniel Garcia

* Tay Conti vs. Queen Animata

All Elite Wrestling has announced three more matches for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, bringing the match count up to twelve. The new additions include:

* Matt Hardy (w/ HFO) vs. Fuego del Sol

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Mike Sydal

* Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Robyn Renegade