Shinsuke Nakamura On How He Got Into Wrestling, His Love Of Jackie Chan

WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the King of Strong Style spoke about his path towards becoming a pro-wrestler, and the international sensation he morphed into. Highlights are below.

How he discovered wrestling after gaining an interest in martial arts:

I wanted to be a man, so that’s why I started. I was interesting in martial arts. Also I’m a big fan of ninja and samurai, finally I found wrestling. So wrestlers do matches almost every day, so that makes me tough I think, then I should be a wrestler.

Renee would ask Shinsuke about his fandom of Jackie Chan:

Yes, I watched Jackie Chan’s movies since I was in elementary school, he was very very popular in Asia.”