Promo for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Series airs during Invicta on AXS TV

During last night’s Invicta MMA event on AXS TV, a promo aired for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Series, featuring sound bytes from featuring sound bytes from Kiera Hogan, Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, Gail Kim, Tasha Steelz and Deonna Purrazzo.

A voiceover said, “They represent the strongest roster of female wrestlers ever assembled. They are the Knockouts of IMPACT. The best damn female athletes in the history of professional wrestling, period.”

You can watch the promo here: