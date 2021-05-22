News on recent John Cena return rumors

John Cena may be returning to WWE soon.

There were unconfirmed rumors going around on Friday that said Cena’s WWE return was set to coincide with WWE’s return to the road in July, beginning with Money In the Bank Weekend.

In an update, it was reported by F4Wonline.com that Cena’s return is still being discussed for the first show back with fans in the crowd, which would be the July 16 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

As we’ve noted, WWE announced on Friday that they will return to the road with a 25-city tour that begins with that SmackDown in Houston. It will continue with the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday, July 18 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, and a live RAW on July 19 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Tickets for those three shows go on sale this Wednesday, and WWE will be announcing the rest of the dates in the coming weeks. The 25-city schedule will run through Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6.

Cena has not been on WWE TV since losing to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 37 in 2020. It was recently announced that Cena will executive produce and narrate a new WWE Evil series for Peacock and the WWE Network.

Cena, who continues to focus on his acting career, recently spoke with Den of Geek and admitted that he really wants to get back to WWE, and he wants fans to return to the crowd.

“I really, really want to get back to WWE,” he said. “I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of…”

You can click here for that full interview with Cena.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s WWE status and the return to touring.