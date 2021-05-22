Jim Ross talks contract situation with All Elite Wrestling

In an interview with DAZN, Dynamite commentator Jim Ross said that he’s in the final year of his three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Ross said that when he came onboard in 2019, AEW President Tony Khan wanted JR for three years for stability. “I don’t really pay a lot of attention to that stuff. You’re having fun. You’re not thinking about it,” Ross said.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that in a perfect world, he would like to stay working for Tony Khan and AEW and take it a year at a time.

“I would say I’ll do this year, and then let’s evaluate and see where we are health-wise, motivational-wise. Then if I come back, I’d like to come back for a year at a time,” Ross continued.

JR said that by the time his current deal expires, he’ll be 70 years old so he doesn’t want to put Khan under any stress with long-term deals.

“I’m having fun doing this. I’m not going to work every day. We do four shows a month. I’m required to be somewhere four times a month. It’s not bad. I’m not complaining. It’s just a matter of getting back in that travel groove. I’m a good packer. I have this saying, ‘I don’t have any room in my carry-on for negativity.’ But I think a year at this stage of my life to be realistic and not be egocentric, a year at a time is smart money for me.”