AEW Files Trademark for New Program ‘Rampage’

As previously reported, AEW and WarnerMedia announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which will debut on TNT later this August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nights at 10:00 pm EST on TNT before moving to TBS, along with Dynamite, in January 2022. Fightful has a report that AEW filed a trademark on its new show name on May 17.

That date was just two days before announcement was made official. Here’s the official trademark filing description with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network