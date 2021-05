Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 1,830,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, up 50,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended with 1,917,000 viewers, the lowest of 2021 so far. Smackdown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.5 rating along with the season finale of Shark Tank. No other numbers are available at the moment.

(Ratings credit: TVLine.com)