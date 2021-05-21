WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature fallout from the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s a Fatal 4 Way with WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defending against Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

A WWE preview for tonight noted that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be looking to maintain his status as The Head of The Table following the Backlash win over Cesaro and the issues with The Usos.

The Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro feud should continue on tonight’s show based on how Backlash ended, and an appearance by new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios is also likely.

Tonight’s SmackDown should also feature the first blue brand build for Hell In a Cell.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.