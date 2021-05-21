Will Ospreay Vacates IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Due To Injury

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be looking to crown a new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after Will Ospreay was forced to vacate the title due to injury.

New Japan posted the following, reporting a neck injury that occurred on May 4 will cause Will Ospreay to miss an undetermined amount of time. Due to the uncertainty regarding his return, the title has been vacated:

On May 4’s night two of Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury. As a result, Ospreay will not be participating in the next series of events and will instead return to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation.

There is no timetable for Ospreay’s return to action at this time, and as a result, his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be vacated.

Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date