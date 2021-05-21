Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin notes for Smackdown
The feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will continue during tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.
As seen below, Megan Morant caught up with Nakamura as he arrived for tonight’s SmackDown show. Nakamura stole the crown during last Friday’s show, right after Corbin defeated Nakamura in singles action.
“I’m the King of Strong Style, and a King needs a crown, yeah. So, if King Corbin wants this crown, he needs to find me,” Nakamura said.
Nakamura tweeted several clips this week that shows him wearing Corbin’s crown while out & about. You can see those tweets below, along with the arrival video from SmackDown.
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
King in the DOJO. 👑 #smackdown #kingofstrongstyle #YesSensei pic.twitter.com/NA7ZYZe5Xz
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 18, 2021
Only the best fuel for the king’s chariot 👑#Kingofstrongstyle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/evVNajMBA3
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 21, 2021
Good morning King👑
☕️☕️☕️
#Kingofstrongstyle #SmackDown #違いのわかる男 pic.twitter.com/j3wPXy7Cq6
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 20, 2021
The way of the King 👑.#SmackDown #kingofstrongstyle pic.twitter.com/yjAKEzbXFB
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 19, 2021
King in the house. 🐈👑 #SmackDown #kingofstrongstyle pic.twitter.com/Bc07SSkT58
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 18, 2021