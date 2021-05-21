Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin notes for Smackdown

May 21, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

The feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will continue during tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

As seen below, Megan Morant caught up with Nakamura as he arrived for tonight’s SmackDown show. Nakamura stole the crown during last Friday’s show, right after Corbin defeated Nakamura in singles action.

“I’m the King of Strong Style, and a King needs a crown, yeah. So, if King Corbin wants this crown, he needs to find me,” Nakamura said.

Nakamura tweeted several clips this week that shows him wearing Corbin’s crown while out & about. You can see those tweets below, along with the arrival video from SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sanely

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal