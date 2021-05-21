Moose makes teases for NXT and AEW

Impact Wrestling star Moose took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on a possible run with WWE NXT.

A hot topic of discussion as of late has been where Moose would end up if he were to leave Impact. He tweeted this morning and referenced “NXT” when responding to some of the fan chatter.

He wrote, “I love when you all argue about what my NeXT move is !!”

Moose recently tweeted that his Impact contract expires in June, noting that he wants to win the Impact World Title before it’s up. He is scheduled to face Impact World Champion, AEW World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega at the Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view on Saturday, June 12, with the Impact World Title on the line.

On a related note, Moose recently teased that he might crash the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, which will see Omega defend the AEW World Title in a Triple Threat with PAC and Orange Cassidy. A fan on Twitter asked about the chances of Moose showing up and “destroying” the match.

“Huge chance…..better watch @AEW @TonyKhan @IMPACTWRESTLING,” responded Moose, who had words with Omega on last night’s Impact episode.

Moose originally signed with TNA in 2016. He is a two-time Impact Grand Champion, and recently brought back the TNA World Heavyweight Title. Rich Swann defeated Moose for that title in March, unifying it with the Impact World Title. Swann held those until losing to Omega at Rebellion last month.

Moose, a former NFL player, has previously worked for ROH. There is no word yet on if WWE, AEW or any other promotion will have any interest in signing him if he chooses to leave Impact.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see the related tweets below: