Mike Bailey reportedly signing with WWE

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is reportedly headed to WWE soon.

It was reported this week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is working on signing Bailey, and getting work Visa issues taken care of so that they can bring him in.

It was reported back in March 2016 that Bailey was stopped trying to enter the United States to wrestle for EVOLVE. He was then banned from entering the country for 5 years. He had been trying to secure a Visa to work with CZW but progress was slow, which led to the initial incident.

Bailey appeared on his Twitch show today with fiancee Veda Scott and laughed when asked about the news of his potential WWE signing.

“When I have anything to confirm or deny, I won’t do it on my Twitch channel,” Bailey said, with Scott joking that he was supposed to be the wild card in the upcoming Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The 30 year old Bailey from Canada, who has been wrestling since 2006, has wrestled for ROH, CZW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Revolution Pro, and wXw, among others. He most recently worked for DDT Pro Wresting in Japan, but has not been in the ring since September 2020.

