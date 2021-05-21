Jon Moxley Gives Insight on his New Book

Jon Moxley has a new book, Mox, set to release in November, and the current AEW star is promoting it in a way that only he can. Moxley, who is set to team with Eddie Kingston to take on The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at AEW Double or Nothing, offered fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the book.

Moxley took to Twitter to hype the book, and he had a pretty straightforward description as to what it’ll be about.

“The book of zero f***s. Tales of the Titty Master,” Moxley wrote.

Here’s the full description for Mox:

A vivid trip through the mind of the top professional wrestler in the business—a nobody from nowhere who achieved his ambitions and walked away with the gold and the girl of his dreams.

Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he’d always wanted to be.

With plenty of pitstops and revelatory insights, including grizzly ultraviolent encounters, crazy characters who became lifelong friends, and his unforgettable matches in Japan, MOX is the riveting account of the life of a brawler. It is a tale written in blood and soaked in debauchery, with a good dose of wisdom accumulated along the way.

More than a backstage pass into the arena, MOX is a ticket into the ring. Once inside, you’ll never look at pro wrestling the same again.