Chelsea Green possibly returning to Impact

Chelsea Green is reportedly in talks for a return to Impact Wrestling.

Green was released from her WWE contract back on April 15 along with other budget cuts. Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Green has been in contract talks with Impact officials this past week, but it looks like no deal was closed as of Thursday.

Green and the other WWE talents released on April 15 were under 90-day non-compete clauses, making them free to sign with other promotions after Wednesday, July 14.

Green previously worked for Impact from 2016-2018 as Laurel Van Ness, and is a one-time Knockouts Champion. There had been speculation on Green possibly returning to Impact after Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore publicly reacted to her WWE release on Twitter.

