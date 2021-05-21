11 more entrants join the Casino Battle Royale at DoN 2021

The Casino Battle Royale match continued to expand with more wrestlers added. The match now has a total of 20 entrants.

The new additions are 10, Anthony Bowens, Brian Pillman Jr, Dustin Rhodes, Griff Garrison, Lee Johnson, Max Caster, Nick Comoroto, Penta El Zero M, QT Marshall, and Stu Grayson.

They join Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Christian Cage Isiah Kassidy, Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, Matt Sydal, and Powerhouse Hobbs who were announced over the past two weeks.

The winner of this match will receive a future AEW World title shot.