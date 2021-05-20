WWE’s Fight Like A Girl starts airing on The Roku Channel

The WWE show Fight Like A Girl, originally filmed for the short-lived Quibi streaming service, has now made it on The Roku Channel starting today.

In each episode of Fight Like a Girl, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back. The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.

A total of 10 episodes were filmed for the series featuring Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins (together and another two episodes separately), Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax, and Natalya.