Sting steps back in the ring at Double or Nothing 2021

Sting will be lacing up his wrestling boots once again and will enter the ring in front of fans for the first time since Night of Champions 2015 at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

While Sting worked the Revolution pay-per-view in March, that was a cinematic street fight not held in front of fans and was not a traditional wrestling match.

The WWE Hall of Fame will team up with Darby Allin to wrestle Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page on the show as the duo seek retribution for throwing Allin down the stairs on Dynamite last week.

