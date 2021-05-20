Kurt Angle films with Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle are teaming up for a new project.

Angle took to Twitter this week and posted a photo of he and Rousey standing next to her “Rowdy’s Dairy Home Delivery” milk truck. He noted that they spent the day filming a show.

“Wait and see what @RondaRousey and your Olympic hero have in store for you. Yes! That’s Ronda’s milk truck behind us. We had a great day filming the show. #itstrue,” Angle wrote.

A fan responded and called Angle a legend. Rousey commented, “It’s True #ItsDamnTrue [winking face emoji]”

There’s no word yet on if this is related to Angle’s Physically Fit Nutrition business, or his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. It’s likely that Browsey Acres is involved somehow. This is the sustainable farm in California that Rousey owns and operates with husband Travis Browne.

Rousey previously teamed up with Angle for her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, defeating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey announced in April that she was 4 months pregnant with her first child.

Stay tuned for updates on Rousey and Angle. You can see the related tweets below:

