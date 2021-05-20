Justice Pain
Real Name: Christopher Wilson
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 206 lbs.
Date of Birth: May 16, 1978
Date of Death: January 24, 2020
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Resided: Yonkers, New York
Pro Debut: 1996
Retired: 2007
Trained By: John Zandig & Mr. Motion
Finishing Move: Pain Thriller
Biography
– Pain is considered a Hardcore legend and was widely recognized by fans. He is the brother of Nick Gage.
– Titles and accolades held by Pain included the:
– BJW Tag Team Championship
– CZW Junior Heavyweight Championship
– CZW New Horror Championship (2x)
– CZW Tag Team Championship (4x)
– CZW World Heavyweight Championship (5x)
– IPW Tag Team Championship
– He would also be the first Triple Crown Champion in CZW
– January 24, 2020, Pain sadly passed away.