Justice Pain

Real Name: Christopher Wilson

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 206 lbs.

Date of Birth: May 16, 1978

Date of Death: January 24, 2020

Hometown: Yonkers, New York

Resided: Yonkers, New York

Pro Debut: 1996

Retired: 2007

Trained By: John Zandig & Mr. Motion

Finishing Move: Pain Thriller

Biography

– Pain is considered a Hardcore legend and was widely recognized by fans. He is the brother of Nick Gage.

– Titles and accolades held by Pain included the:

– BJW Tag Team Championship

– CZW Junior Heavyweight Championship

– CZW New Horror Championship (2x)

– CZW Tag Team Championship (4x)

– CZW World Heavyweight Championship (5x)

– IPW Tag Team Championship

– He would also be the first Triple Crown Champion in CZW

– January 24, 2020, Pain sadly passed away.