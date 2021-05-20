Impact Wrestling signs new TV deal in Iraq

Impact Wrestling announced today an agreement with UTV in Iraq, launching the Impact flagship series and the in-depth retrospective Impact In 60 on the platform. The partnership further extends the company’s global reach, delivering Impact content to 15 territories throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The agreement grants UTV FreeTV, live streaming and catchup rights to the two shows as well as free-to-air satellite transmission on Arabsat and Nilesat throughout the MENA region, and exclusive rights within the territory’s Iraqi-based channels.

“During these difficult times, more and more people are seeking new ways to keep entertained. UTV Iraq is pleased to announce its close collaboration with Anthem Sports & Entertainment in becoming the exclusive broadcaster of Impact Wrestling in Iraq. Impact Wrestling brings a new form of entertainment to our screen with its flagship shows. We believe the show will deliver the entertainment our audience wants through its storylines and larger-than-life wrestling personalities,” said UTV’s management.

The shows will be dubbed into local Iraqi dialect and is scheduled to be on air in the next few weeks. Viewers will also be able to watch Impact Wrestling via the web streaming services on www.utviraq.net.

“Impact Wrestling has put a major emphasis on expanding its global footprint, bringing the exclusive content they’re known for to even more wrestling enthusiasts around the world,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Media Group. “This agreement with UTV is a reflection of that strong commitment, and we are excited for the incredible opportunity to add the Impact and Impact In 60 series to the UTV lineup—making them easily accessible to millions of viewers in Iraq and throughout the MENA region.”