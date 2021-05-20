Impact Wrestling 5/20/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

D’Lo Brown and Matt Stryker are once again on the call as we begin tonight’s action. The show begins with a highlight package of last weeks show.

Match 1. Jake Something VS Rohit Raju (with Shera)

Jake clotheslines Rohit to start the match. Jake connects with a variation of the Thesz press. Rohit counters smashing Jake’s face into the apron. Shera clotheslines Jake at ringwide when the referee is checking on Rohit. Shera tosses Rohit back inside and kicks him in the midsection. Jake tried to charge the corner on Rohit, but missed and crashes into the post. Rohit notices the shoulder is injured and goes on the attack with a shoulder breaker.

Jake comes back with right hands and a spear in the corner for a count of two. Jake hits a clothesline for a near fall. Rohit connects a flurry in the corner and Jake catches him when he goes for a cannonball before Rohit hits a jumping flat liner. He gets a long two count. Rohit locks on a cross face before Jake gets to his feet and Shera sweeps Jake and holds him down out of the view of the referee for the win.

Winner: Rohit Raju defeats Jake Something via pinfall.

After the match Jake attacks Shera as Rohit looks on from the stage before Jake hits Shera with a chair. Jake grabs a table out from underneath the ring and sets it up in the corner of the ring. He then viciously spears Shera into the table as Rohit looks on.

Backstage, Taylor Wilde is interviewed backstage. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K are show up and still trying to make a tag team with Taylor. Taylor wants nothing to do with it and we go to break.

Match 2. Kiera Hogan (w/ Tasha Steelz) vs Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb with a K)

Kiera whips Tenille into the corner and hits a running splash. Kiera charges her, but Tenille ducks and hits a suplex for two count. Tenille hits a few chops on Kiera in the corner, and locks on a tarantula. Tasha makes a difference on the outside by distracting by Dashwood. Hogan makes a quick recovery, but Dashwood hits a neckbreaker for a two count. Kiera recovers and hits a superkick. We go to break.

Kiera hits a basement dropkick in the corner as we come back from the break. Kiera has slowed the match down and is choking Dashwood near the ropes. Tenille recovers and rolls up Hogan out of nowhere for the pin and the win.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood defeats Kiera Hogan via pinfall.

After the match, Kiera attacks Tenille and Kaleb is taken out by Kimber Lee who just showed up with Susan and Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo and Susan attack Tenille before Taylor shows up and briefly fights them off. She eventually was overwhelmed by everyone. Havok comes out to even the odds by clears the ring.

Before the break, we get a brief backstage conversation between the former Knockouts Tag Champs, Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering.

Fin Juice is interviewed backstage.

Match 3. VSK vs Petey Williams

Petey head scissors VSK after the two feel each other out for a quick exchange. Petey then hits ranna. After locking in a drop toe hold, Petey connects with a running dropkick. Petey then hits connects with a head scissors over the top rope and tossing VSK back inside the ring. VSK bails for a breather. VSK hits a slingshot DDT before hitting several knee drops and a running, jumping knee drop. He then scoop slams Petey. VSK gets a two count after a splash. VSK is frustrated and stomps Petey in the corner in disgust. Petey shakes it off and counters with a enzuigiri and a German suplex and eventually a shining wizard. Petey then calls for the Destroyer before hitting a tilt-a-whirl side Russian leg sweep. VSK recovers somehow and hits a backbreaker. Petey shakes it off and hits a powerbomb into a Destroyer for the pin and the win.

Winner: Petey Williams defeats VSK via pinfall.

Backstage Rich Swann is attacked by W. Morressey. This is going to set up a feud.

1 Contender, Moose heads out to the ring and addresses his upcoming match with Impact, AEW and AAA World Champion, Kenny Omega. Moose with challenge at the Against All Odds PPV. As always, Don Callus and Kenny enters. Don mocks Moose and how he’s so talented in multiple sports, but hasn’t had much to show for it. Moose says that he’s going to rip Don’s head off and shove it up Kenny’s ass. before Kenny says that it only takes one One-Winged Angel. Moose then tells Kenny to try and put him in the One-Winged Angel. Enter The Good Brothers. Sami Callihan magically shows up in the ring with a bat. He and Moose clear the ring. Sami and Moose have an uneasy stare off as Omega yells this isn’t over.

Backstage, Moose tells Sami that he didn’t need help. Sami says that he did what he did on his own accord and wasn’t out there to help Moose, before saying that he’s coming for the title after Against All Odds.

Match 4. Rachel Ellering vs Jordynne Grace

The two shake hands before Jordynne takes Rachel down with a side headlock take over. The two exchange wrist locks before the partners counter each other even more. Jordynne sweeps Rachel as we go to commercial.

Jordynne is in control, beating on Rachel in the corner before whipping her into the corner. SHe gets two count after Ellering goes down. Ellering takes another clothesline for two from Grace. She follows up with a full nelson that Rachel fights out of. Rachel counters the Grace Driver and drops Jordynne with an uppercut and a senton for two. Rachel rolls Jordynne up for a near fall before the two exchange a series of near falls until Rachel finally pins Jordynne.

Winner: Rachel Ellering wins by pinfall.

Brian Myers is interviewed backstage, but he cuts his promo short, seeing an opportunity to attack his former partner, Matt Cardona.

Match 5. I MPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

FinJuice (c) vs Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

I lost feed for a few mins, but not long. Fulton has been in control, until Fin Juice decides to double team the big man. Fulton eventually outmuscles Finley and Ace tags in and takes control. Finley makes a tag and the two start double teaming Ace next. Fulton enters and is Flap Jacked as we go to break.

Ace and Fulton took control on the break. As we return, Ace has a sleeper on Juice, that he turns into a armbar and a Paper Cut. Ace gets snap marred out of a reverse headlock, but he recovers and savate kicks Finley off the apron. Fulton tags in and lays out Juice in the corner. The two then try a double team, but Juice escapes and makes the tag. Finley makes the hot tag and clears Fulton from the ring and splashes him. Once back in the ring, he lays on a neckbreaker on Ace. Ace kicked out at two. Juice enters and they double team him.

Fulton makes the diving save on the pin attempt.Fulton misses the big boot, but hits a huge tilting slam on Juice. Ace tags back in and targets the back. He works over Juice in the corner and tags Fulton. The double team him for a two count.

Ace and Fulton hit a Tombstone/Fold double team move. Finley makes the save or it was over.

Finley hits a stunner on Fulton and then a superplex on Ace. They set up Fulton for the Doomsday, but Fulton muscles himself free. The champs then pin him after a series of impressive double team counters. Ace was down on the outside.

Winners and still champions, Fin Juice.

Violent By Design enter the arena. They circle the ring and Fin Juice look concerned. They enter the ring and hand the call your shot trophy. Rhino and Joe Doering are calling for a match right now.

Match 6. Fin Juice VS Rhino and Doering.

Doering and Rhino just destroy Fin Juice and beat them in under a minute.

Winners and NEW Impact Tag Team Champions, VBD, Rhino and Joe Doering.

Another quick vignette airs as we go to break, saying people were fired elsewhere.. they may be coming back home.