Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 13 Years of Sobriety

May 20, 2021 - by James Walsh

Dustin Rhodes marked his 13th year of sobriety on Wednesday. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Wednesday announcing that he’s been clean and sober for the last 13 years, writing:

“Very proud of me today!! Today marks my 13th anniversary for being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Absolutely living my best life now!”

You can see his post below, along with reactions and messages of support from talent like Sonny Kiss, Kane, Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm, Erick Redbeard, Nyla Rose, Ricky Morton, Rebel, Leyla Hirsch, and Mikey Whipwreck:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brie Bella

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal