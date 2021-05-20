Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 13 Years of Sobriety

Dustin Rhodes marked his 13th year of sobriety on Wednesday. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Wednesday announcing that he’s been clean and sober for the last 13 years, writing:

“Very proud of me today!! Today marks my 13th anniversary for being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Absolutely living my best life now!”

You can see his post below, along with reactions and messages of support from talent like Sonny Kiss, Kane, Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm, Erick Redbeard, Nyla Rose, Ricky Morton, Rebel, Leyla Hirsch, and Mikey Whipwreck: