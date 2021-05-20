Don Muraco Launches “Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

The beach bum, the original Rock and WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco is proud to announce the official launch of a new weekly show, Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast, available right now to download on all major podcast platforms and to watch on Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast YouTube channel.

Every week, The Magnificent Muraco will hop in the time machine and head back to the glory days of pro wrestling to take a deep dive on a fellow wrestler, in-ring rivalry or major event that was instrumental to his success.

For the very first episode, Don focuses on his former manager, tag team partner, personal friend and prankster extraordinaire, Harry “Mr Fuji” Fujiwara. Don talks about Fuji’s life as a petty thief before wrestling, Fuji’s most famous tag team partners, the WWF Tuesday Night Titans skits including Fuji Vice and their failed stand up comedy act, Fuji falling asleep on stage during the WWE Hall of Fame 2007 ceremony and, of course, all of the pranks and ribs that made Fuji so infamous in locker rooms across America… even the ones where he cooked dogs and fed them to unsuspecting victims.

Don Muraco on Mr Fuji’s Most Devious Ribs & Pranks clip on YouTube:

Link: https://youtu.be/T_G0rAc0OZo

Embed code –

As one of the all-time greats, not only was Don Muraco one of the finest promos, heels and champions in wrestling history, his 25-year career saw him headline in territories as diverse as Hawaii, Florida, Portland, AWA, Los Angeles, Mid-Atlantic, Georgia, WWF, All Japan, New Japan, WAR, Stampede and even ECW as one of its earliest Heavyweight Champions. As well as a litany of championship accomplishments – including holding the WWF Intercontinental Title for 541 days – Muraco also feuded with a who’s who of wrestling royalty, including: “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Bob Backlund, “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka, Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, Pat Patterson, Barry Windham, Jack Brisco, Tito Santana, Pedro Morales and so many others – and he has great stories on them all and so many more!

A new episode of Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast will debut every Thursday on all major podcast platforms, including: iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.

Video clips from Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast will be made available throughout the week on Don Muraco’s Magnificent Podcast YouTube channel.

You can also follow the Magnificent Podcast on Twitter.