Triple H congratulates Bronson Reed

May 19, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Triple H took to Twitter after this week’s WWE NXT show to congratulate new NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed.

Tuesday’s Steel Cage main event saw Reed capture the strap by defeating Johnny Gargano. Triple H congratulated Reed and posted his signature “#ThePoint” photo with the champ.

“You don’t always see the struggles or the setbacks but tonight we saw a 14 year journey punctuated by @bronsonreedwwe becoming the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion. Congratulations to the #COLOSSAL!!! #AndNew #ThePoint #WWENXT,” Triple H wrote.

Twitter has been filled with more support and congratulatory tweets for Reed.

Stay tuned for more on Reed and NXT. Below is Triple H’s full tweet:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Cláudia Bradstone

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal