Triple H congratulates Bronson Reed

Triple H took to Twitter after this week’s WWE NXT show to congratulate new NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed.

Tuesday’s Steel Cage main event saw Reed capture the strap by defeating Johnny Gargano. Triple H congratulated Reed and posted his signature “#ThePoint” photo with the champ.

“You don’t always see the struggles or the setbacks but tonight we saw a 14 year journey punctuated by @bronsonreedwwe becoming the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion. Congratulations to the #COLOSSAL!!! #AndNew #ThePoint #WWENXT,” Triple H wrote.

Twitter has been filled with more support and congratulatory tweets for Reed.

