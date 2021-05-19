Tessa Blanchard Training at Dustin Rhodes’ Wrestling Academy

Adding fuel to the AEW rumors, Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter last night to post a photo from the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, revealing that Tessa Blanchard has been training there.

Blanchard replied: “Thanks for putting in work with us today! You’re fearless.”

There have been rumors for months that Blanchard has had talks with AEW, with conflicting reports on whether or not the company is actually interested in her. The latest report suggested that the two sides were not in talks.